Charles Spencer delights fans with 'glorious' unearthed childhood photo with sister Princess Diana

Charles Spencer occasionally shares moving memories of his childhood with his sister Princess Diana, with whom he was very close.

On Wednesday, the Earl took to Instagram, where he posted the sweetest childhood photo of himself and Diana, which showed them dressed in matching red school uniforms.

The siblings smiled shyly for the camera as they stood next to each other, ready for what Charles revealed in the caption was his first day at school.

The author, now a dad to seven children, captioned the photo: "My first day of school, in September 1968: my father took this photograph of me and my sister, Diana, just before he drove us to Silfield, a really lovely primary school in King’s Lynn, Norfolk."

He went on: "The headmistress was Miss Jean Lowe, a warm and thoughtful lady who loved her boys and girls. "I was there till 1972, when I headed off to the place I call - in my memoir - A Very Private School."

Charles delighted his followers with the photo View post on Instagram

Charles' followers were quick to show their appreciation for the rare family photo, with one commenting: "How glorious is this photograph of you two," and another suggesting Diana's resemblance to her granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, while a third simply called it "amazing".

Charles was later sent away to boarding school at the age of eight, attending Maidwell Hall Prep School, where he recently revealed he was subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

© Instagram The Earl's new memoir is a bestseller

His bestselling new memoir shares his experiences as well as discussing the upper-class phenomenon of sending children away in general.

In his book, the popular podcaster goes into more detail about his first day at Silfield, sharing that according to their former teacher Miss Lowe, Diana was ever the supportive sister that day and "just wouldn't settle" in class until she knew her little brother was OK.

© PA Images The siblings were very close

After she'd been given permission to go and check on him in his classroom, the future People's Princess returned with a "beaming smile" before declaring, with relief in her voice, "Thank you, Charles seems to be doing fine!"

Recently, Charles shared in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Canada that he and Diana, who were less than three years apart in age, grew especially close following their parents' divorce and that his sister was "always very protective" over him.

© Getty Princess Diana at her brother's first wedding

"My mother [Frances] left home when we were young – I was two or three, and Diana would have been five or six – so we were very much in it together," he said.

He also recently revealed to The Times that Diana cared for him after their mother left the family home but struggled due to one of her greatest childhood fears.

© Getty Diana and Charles as children

Charles said: "Diana looked after me because she was nearly three years older than me. She said that the worst part was hearing me cry down the hall because she was terrified of the dark and couldn’t come to me."

The Earl went on to explain how he felt it was his duty to keep Diana grounded following her relationship with Prince Charles.