Charles Spencer shares impeccable photo of rarely-seen area of Althorp House

Charles Spencer delighted fans with an incredible photo of his sprawling country home, Althrop House.

Taking to his official social media channels, the ninth Earl Spencer showcased a rarely-seen area of the lavish property, the stables. The image showed the decadent building in the cold spring morning light.

"The Stables at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ this beautiful, cold, spring morning," he penned alongside the image. "A splendid home for equines over the centuries," one fan commented.

A second added: "I love your photos of the stables! Such a beautiful building! Can you show some photos inside as well …maybe you have. I’m a designer and have studied architecture so I love these photo, thank you for sharing."

The Earl made headlines last month after his memoir A Very Private School was released. Charles has been exceptionally brave, and in the book where he opens up about the abuse he suffered while attending Maidwell Prep School.

One moment saw him discuss his sister Diana, and one of her biggest fears.

He wrote: "Diana looked after me because she was nearly three years older than me. She said that the worst part was hearing me cry down the hall because she was terrified of the dark and couldn’t come to me."

It's clear the sibling duo had an incredible relationship and Charles also discussed how he how he felt it was his duty to keep Diana grounded following her relationship with Prince Charles.

A Right Royal Scoop

He said: "I remember going to a dinner soon after she'd become what she became, given by sort of friends in a private room in a restaurant in Fulham. I remember thinking, 'Crikey, they're all sucking up to her like crazy.' I realised that my job was to be absolutely solid as a brother and just remain the same.

"That was sometimes difficult, because I'd say things that people weren't saying to her in a loving way, a constructive way, and I think it was tricky for her to hear anything except how marvellous life was — but I thought that was my duty. I was her little brother. We grew up together."