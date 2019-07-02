Princess Eugenie opens up about the important change she made to her life Eugenie often speaks about causes close to her heart

Princess Eugenie is committed to helping to save the planet, and has been very vocal about the issue, using her platform to encourage others to do their bit for the environment. And on Tuesday, the royal opened up about going plastic-free, the big change she has been making to her life over the past year. To mark Plastic Free July, Eugenie shared a post on Instagram about working with Project Zero, an environmental charity that protects marine life. The 28-year-old shared a photo of her with the Project Zero team, and wrote in the caption: "This month of July is Plastic Free July. As an Ambassador of Project Zero, I've been working to raise awareness of the consequences of single-use plastic."

Eugenie continued: "I'm committed to ending my use of it and to do my part to clean up our beautiful world and oceans. I hope we can all do the same. What a joy to work with such a dedicated team @weareprojectzero#passonplastic." In October, Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in the second royal wedding of the year, and the couple banned plastic at the event. The couple's home is also plastic-free. "My whole house is anti-plastic now, and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well," Eugenie told British Vogue ahead of her big day.

A month after her wedding, Eugenie returned from her honeymoon to put her artistic skills to work in order to help Project Zero with an anti-plastic initiative called Pass On Plastic. The company collaborated with Sky Ocean Rescue to raise awareness, and Eugenie designed an illustration for a limited-edition bag for the cause. The royal painted the earth, and wrote on the design: "Built for life, make an impact, healthy ecosystems, inspire change."

Talking exclusively to HELLO! Eugenie explained the reason behind her design. "I drew this image to show how much of our Earth is covered by water. The ocean is our planet's life support system. Sadly we have a tendency to take the ocean for granted, assuming that it is an endless vessel for us to take from and give nothing in return. It is, however, time to give back. Everyone can easily do this with just a few small changes to everyday routines. I hope these products help people form new habits with ease and a bit of style."

