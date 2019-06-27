Princess Eugenie just shared the cutest never-before-seen holiday photo Adorable!

Princess Eugenie loves to share sweet throwback photos with her one million Instagram followers each Thursday, but she may have outdone herself with her latest post! The 29-year-old shared an adorable photo taken during a family holiday when she was a youngster, and it’s too cute for words.

The photo shows Eugenie crouching down in the sand as she plays with a bucket and spade on the beach. The royal is dressed in a blue swimsuit and matching hat, and certainly appeared to take sun safety seriously, as she is slathered in thick white sun cream across her face, chest and arms.

Princess Eugenie shared an adorable holiday photo on Instagram

“As the summer is coming, here is a throwback to when I clearly did a good job at rubbing in my sun cream! #tbt,” Eugenie captioned the photo, which received a huge response from her followers. "You stole all our hearts," one wrote. A second commented: "Love it when you share your personal photos with us. This one is a royal gem!"

While Eugenie is yet to reveal if she has any holiday plans this summer, she did enjoy a mini break in France at the weekend to celebrate the wedding of her husband Jack Brooksbank’s younger brother Thomas and his bride Amy Rodgers.

Eugenie and Jack have recently attended his brother's wedding in France

The couple travelled to Saint-Vivien-de-Monségur in southwestern France for the fairytale wedding on Saturday. Eugenie looked summer-ready in a yellow floral dress as she attended the church ceremony, while Jack, presumed to be best man, was dapper in a morning suit and navy waistcoat.

The bride and groom chose to marry in France as Amy's family have a holiday home there, HELLO! understands. As we previously reported, Thomas and Amy tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London on Saturday 15 June, before holding another bigger celebration abroad.

