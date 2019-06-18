Princess Eugenie welcomes sister-in-law to the family as Jack Brooksbank's brother ties the knot Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Princess Eugenie has welcomed a new member to the family. HELLO! has learned that Thomas Brooksbank, the brother of her husband Jack Brooksbank, has officially tied the knot with his fiancée Amy Rodgers. The couple married on Saturday 15 June at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in London in front of royal guests. The celebrations continued at Amy and Thomas' local pub, The Surprise, a quick five-minute walk away from the venue.

The bride looked absolutely stunning, ditching the traditional gown for a quirky white combo. Amy wore a long-sleeved fitted blazer that had a demure, high neckline and cut out panels, pairing the top with high-waisted flared trousers. She carried a small bouquet of white flowers while her groom Thomas was dapper in a navy suit and matching blue tie.

Thomas, pictured at the royal wedding last year, married over the weekend

Thomas is the younger brother of Eugenie's husband Jack. His engagement to Amy was formally announced in May 2018, just four months after Eugenie and Jack's own wedding news was released by the palace.

Thomas was Jack's best man at the royal wedding last October. The newlywed is two years younger than Jack and graduated from the University of Leeds in 2011. According to his biography on the Troy Asset Management website, Thomas manages UK investor relationships and joined the business in 2013. He was previously a broker sales executive at Jupiter Unit Trust Managers.

Thomas was best man at his brother Jack's wedding

Eugenie has previously spoken about how close she is to her husband's family. In her post-engagement interview with the BBC, the Princess said: "They're really wonderful people. Seven years, you get to know people pretty well. They're already sort of parents and brother." Eugenie and Jack first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, when they were introduced by mutual friends.

