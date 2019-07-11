The Countess of Wessex takes surprising guest to royal box at Wimbledon This is so lovely!

The Countess of Wessex enjoyed a day out at Wimbledon on Wednesday, and was pictured sitting in the royal box to watch the game next to a young girl – who is in fact her goddaughter Amelia Carnegie Etherington. Amelia, 18, is the only daughter of Lady Alexandra Clare Etherington - who is the Queen's second cousin once removed - and Mark Fleming Etherington. Her mum is one of the godmothers of Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. She is also the great-great-great-granddaughter of King Edward VII. The pair were pictured looking engrossed in the game, and at one point they were even seen pointing towards the pitch to discuss the match. Amelia look stylish dressed in a patterned dress which was teamed with a white blazer, while Sophie turned heads in a blue Peter Pilotto number, known as the brand's 'Cloque' dress, which was emblazoned with a striking print.

The Countess of Wessex and her goddaughter Amelia were in the royal box at Wimbledon on Wednesday

It's been a busy time for Sophie, who has been attending many of the summer events that are popular within the royal family, including Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour. She is also a regular at the many garden parties that have been happening over the past few months. She has also recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with Prince Andrew last month. The pair tied the knot on 19 June 1999, and went on to welcome two children, James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007, and Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003. Sophie is known for being one of the hardest working members of the royal family.

Sophie was having the best time at the game

The mother-of-two is not only popular with royal fans, but all those she works with. According to Shutterstock's royal photographer Tim Rooke, Sophie always goes out of her way to help ensure that good photos are taken – in turn not only helping the photographers, but helping to promote the charities too. Tim said: "I very much like the Countess of Wessex. I have been on some of her foreign trips but the main problem is actually getting the pictures published. But she goes out of her way to actually help you, she will stop, she knows what a good photograph is." He continued: "And of course, most of the engagements that royals do are connected to charity and obviously when the royals visit its part to promote those charities. So if she gives you a good picture it all helps."

