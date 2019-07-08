Find out who's in the Royal Box at Wimbledon – Pippa Middleton, James Middleton and more They've got the best seats in the house

The Royal Box has the best seats in the house when it comes to watching the action live at Wimbledon. The coveted places are usually reserved for the likes of Prince William and Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and other members of the royal family. To secure an invitation to one of the 74 seats available, you have to be invited by the Chairman of the All England Club. Guests usually include heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and more. Let's take a look at who's donned their prettiest dresses and finest jackets and ties for day seven of Wimbledon…

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton

Kate's younger siblings Pippa and James are regular fixtures at Wimbledon and have been since their childhood days when they used to line up for day tickets. But the Duchess can now invite her tennis-mad siblings to sit in the Royal Box. On Monday, Pippa looked gorgeous in a blush pink dress by royally-loved designer Stella McCartney. The £725 mini dress featured gold detailing at the neck. Pippa added tan high heels to her look and a hat, which she removed once seated in the Royal Box. The mother-of-one also carried a half-moon raffia bag by J. Crew.

Anna Wintour

Fashion legend Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of US Vogue, looked summer ready in a pale pleated frock. She accessorised with her trademark black sunnies and a hint of a smile.

The Duke of Kent

A regular at Wimbledon, the Queen's cousin the Duke of Kent always takes pride of place in the Royal Box. The 83-year-old is president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, meaning he is given the honour of presenting the trophies to the Wimbledon champion and runner-up.

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose

English professional golfers Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose were pictured catching up as they took their seats in the Royal Box.

Francesco Molinari and Sergio Garcia

Tommy's Ryder Cup 2018 partner Francesco Molinari was also spotted in the Royal Box. The 36-year-old Italian golfer was sat alongside Sergio Garcia, his fellow pro golfer from Spain. Sergio was joined by his stunning wife Angela.

Jack Nicklaus

Nicknamed The Golden Bear, retired golfer Jack Nicklaus is widely declared as the greatest golfer of all time. During a span of more than 25 years, he won a record 18 major championships, three ahead of Tiger Woods.

Matthew Pinsent

English rower and broadcaster Matthew Pinsent was spotted in the Royal Box with his wife Demetra Koutsoukos, CEO of makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury Ltd. The couple share three children together: twin boys Jonah and Lucas and a daughter, Eve.