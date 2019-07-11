Princess Eugenie shares funniest candid throwback photo with dad Prince Andrew How adorable was Eugenie?

Princess Eugenie loves to share throwback photos on Instagram every Thursday – and we can't complain! The Queen's granddaughter delighted her followers this week by uploading a couple of snaps taken in 1993 when she was just three years old. Eugenie was attending her sister Princess Beatrice's sports day at Upton House in Windsor, and judging by one photo, she had a lot to chat about with her dad Prince Andrew.

The father-daughter duo was pictured in deep conversation, with Eugenie looking rather concerned about something. The 29-year-old joked in the caption: "With all this incredible sport taking place this summer I thought I'd throwback to us watching my sister's Sports Day 1993! I wonder what Papa and I are talking about... #wimbledon #womensworldcup #cricketworldcup."

Eugenie shared this adorable throwback on Instagram

Eugenie looked utterly adorable in her white shirt, red and white striped shorts and matching striped headband. She sat on the lap of her mum Sarah, Duchess of York as the family watched Beatrice take part in her sports day.

The York sisters were enrolled at Upton House School in Windsor before attending Coworth Park School and St George's School near their home, the Royal Lodge. Eugenie and Beatrice then boarded at Marlborough College in Wiltshire. The Princesses both live in London now; Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved into Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace following their wedding last October, while Beatrice stayed in St James's Palace.

The Princess was watching her older sister Beatrice on sports day

The sisters are incredibly close and are often spotted attending events together or going on nights out. Last weekend, Beatrice and Eugenie had the time of their life at the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert. The royal sisters were pictured dancing along to Celine Dion at the star-studded event, which was also attended by Beatrice's boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

