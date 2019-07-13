Duchess Meghan wraps up baby Archie in this adorable £33 blanket Snug as a bug!

Royal fans were thrilled to see some photographs of the Duchess of Sussex with her baby son Archie Harrison on Wednesday - during a family day out at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Meghan was seen cuddling the two-month-old while Prince Harry played in the charity match. Just like Duchess Kate and her three children, no doubt Meghan's loyal followers are keen to learn about little Archie's wardrobe – and we've since managed to track down his sweet blanket from the royal day out. Even better, it's an affordable piece!

Meghan cuddled Archie in a beautiful baby blanket

The gorgeous cotton cover-up is from Malabar Baby – an ethical, artisan brand that offer natural baby linens inspired by cities around the world. How lovely is that? Meghan's pick is the 'Erawan Cotton Dohar', which has been handcrafted in India. It costs $42, and is not known whether it was a gift or a direct purchase.

HELLO! fan @prospervalor first spotted the piece over on Instagram, while the brand's founder Anjali Harjani-Hardasani exclusively told us: "Meghan had wrapped Archie in a Malabar Baby Erawan Dohar at the polo match. All of our dohars are handmade, block-printed and extremely lightweight for balmy weather. The blankets are made of three thin layers of Indian cotton voile." She added: "We have no idea how Meghan discovered Malabar Baby or who may have given her the blanket, but we are so pleased that she and Archie enjoy it!"

Malabar Baby 'Erawan Cotton Dohar', $42

It won't be long before we see another appearance from the American Duchess, since she is set to attend the Wimbledon women's final with sister-in-law Kate on Saturday. The pair will reunite in the royal box to cheer on Simona Halep and Serena Williams – who is of course a very close friend of Meghan's.

Kensington Palace confirmed the exciting outing on Friday, tweeting: "The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July." Rumours of the exciting joint outing first surfaced after broadcaster Clare Balding hinted that the two royals might be making an appearance. Fans will no doubt enjoy seeing the ladies together once again, just a few days after they proudly joined their husbands at the polo with their children.