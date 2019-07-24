Strictly Come Dancing's celebrities have superhero codenames this year – details Cat Woman, Batman, Bananaman… who could they all be?

In a matter of weeks, the celebrity contestants due to take part in Strictly Come Dancing will be unveiled, but for now, their identities have been kept a secret. As they do every year, the stars have been given codenames and this year's theme is superheroes. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that there is a Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Mystique, Catwoman, Hulk, Captain America and Bananaman in the mix.

In true Strictly fashion, the celebrities will start to be announced by the BBC in mid-August. Various names have been bandied around including The Saturdays singer Una Healy, Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar, I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp, Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy, Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton, Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd.

The pro dancers start rehearsals next week

The professional dancers are also expected to start rehearsals next week, as Dianne Buswell previously revealed on Sunday Brunch in mid-July: "In less than two weeks the pros go back. The professionals do all the professional routines. So we have a month where we go in every day to learn a new dance and then we meet the celebrities. When I find out who my celebrity is, it's legit on camera and on TV, so it's very exciting."

Motsi Mabuse is taking over Darcey Bussell as a judge

This year's series of Strictly is already seeing a big change as the new judge has also just been revealed. Motsi Mabuse, the older sister of Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, is taking over Dame Darcey Bussell. Motsi was previously a judge on Let's Dance in Germany from 2011. "I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel," she said. "I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can't wait to get started."

