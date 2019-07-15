Prince William and Kate Middleton officially kick off their summer holiday We won't see the royals for nearly a month

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can sit back and relax – they have officially started their summer holiday. As they do every year, Prince William and Kate will take a break from royal duties in July and August before returning to work in September.

They will make an exception on Friday 9 August though, to host The King's Cup sailing regatta in Cowes in support of their patronages. William and Kate will each skipper two of the individual sailboats in the eight-boat race. The royals are both keen sailors, with the Duchess even crewing a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her gap year. The winning team will be awarded the historic trophy The King's Cup, first presented by King George V in 1920.

The royals watched the nail-biting Djokovic vs Federer match

William and Kate carried out a joint engagement on Sunday, stepping out to attend the men's singles final at Wimbledon. Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presented this year's winner Novak Djokovic with his trophy while also handing out the runners-up plate to Roger Federer. The Duchess, who is a longtime tennis fan and friends with Roger, looked gorgeous in a £1,390 powder blue Emilia Wickstead dress.

The royals are not expected to make another public appearance until the sailing regatta in August, although they may carry out private engagements at Kensington Palace. It's not known how the Cambridges will spend their summer, but they are likely to make the traditional trip to Balmoral to spend time with the Queen and Prince Philip at some point.

Kate looked gorgeous in a powder blue dress

The family will also celebrate Prince George's birthday on 22 July. Last year, the royals celebrated on the private island of Mustique. The Middletons often holiday in the Caribbean; George's first long-haul vacation was to Mustique when he was around six months old.

The young Prince and his sister Princess Charlotte both broke up from school and nursery in the first week of July. Over the weekend, while their mum was at Wimbledon, the royal kids enjoyed a day out with grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton at the Englefield Summer Fete, close to the Middletons' home in Bucklebury.

