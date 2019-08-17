Inside the Queen's royal train – see how the monarch travels in style Learn the secrets of the royal train

While the Queen has been known to travel via public transport – including for her Christmas holidays in Sandringham – she also has her very own train, which she uses on rare occasions throughout the year. Set to be featured in the channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Train, the vehicle has been used by the royal family since 1840.

Royals are only permitted to use the train on invitation from the monarch, and it is typically reserved for only the senior royals, including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke of Edinburgh. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex became the youngest royal to accompany the Queen on the royal train in June 2018, as she carried out a day of engagements with the Queen in Cheshire.

The Queen has an office on her royal train

As you would expect, the vehicle is not your average train; the nine-carriage Royal Train is equipped with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a dining room that seats 12, and an office where the Queen is said to work during her travels. There is also some room for staff from the royal household who accompany the Queen or her guests to their destination.

There is also a dining room for the royal visitors

The Royal Train was first used in 1840 by Queen Consort Adelaide (the title given to the wife of King William IV), who rode the caboose from Nottingham to Leeds. However, the first monarch to ride the train was Queen Victoria, who used it to travel from London to Windsor two years later.

MORE: 8 secrets of how the royals travel

Queen Victoria's Saloon Carriage is now on display at the Railway Museum

It has since been used for many memorable journeys, including transporting Queen Victoria’s body from London to Windsor, where she was buried, following her funeral service in 1901. On a happier occasion, Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, travelled on the royal train to start their honeymoon in Scotland before embarking on a cruise through the Greek Islands to Egypt on Royal Yacht Britannia.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.