Prince William and Kate Middleton's return to work announced following summer holidays

Royal watchers will be delighted to hear that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are returning to the royal circuit soon. Kensington Palace has announced Prince William's first post-summer holiday engagement – and it's a sporty one! On Friday 6 September, William will visit Hendon Football Club in Kingsbury, London to learn more about the club's mental health outreach initiatives, as part of the royals' Heads Up campaign.

Kate and William, who is an Aston Villa fan, officially launched the campaign alongside the Football Association in early August. The aim is to help show the nation that mental health is just as important as physical health. The initiative will run throughout the 2019/20 season to get all football fans, in particular men, talking about their mental health.

As for Kate, Kensington Palace has yet to announce her first engagement following the summer holidays. But it's likely royal fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the Duchess when she drops off her daughter Princess Charlotte on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday 5 September. Charlotte, four, is joining her big brother Prince George at big school; the six-year-old future King will be starting Year 2 while Charlotte will join Reception.

The Cambridges have been enjoying the second leg of their summer break in Balmoral, Scotland where they've been holidaying with the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla and other members of the royal family. William and Kate were spotted attending church on Sunday, with the Duchess looking as stylish as ever in a green coat and matching hat. The Cambridges had the honour of riding to Crathie Kirk in the same car as the monarch.

The Cambridges took part in a sailing regatta in August, which Kate lost!

Earlier this summer, William and Kate broke with tradition as they carried out an engagement mid-summer. The royals usually take off a few weeks in July and August, this year spending a couple of weeks in Mustique, but they returned to the UK in early August to attend the King's Cup Regatta. William and Kate, both keen sailors, went head-to-head in the charity sailing race. Sadly for the mum-of-three, Kate's team lost and she was awarded a giant wooden spoon!

