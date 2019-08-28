Prince William sends thank you cards to fans following 37th birthday: details The Prince recently returned from Balmoral with wife Kate Middleton and their children

Prince William was inundated with well wishes from around the world when he celebrated his 37th birthday in June. And now he is replying to his fans, sending his own card by way of thanks. The blog Gert's Royal Replies has tweeted a photo of William's sweet thank you note, which features a photo of the Prince taken from his 2017 interview with British GQ. The photo, which William also used for his 2017 and 2018 thank you cards, is accompanied by a message from the future king, which reads: "The Duke of Cambridge is most grateful to you for writing as you did on the occasion of his 37th birthday. It really was most thoughtful of you and His Royal Highness sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes."

Prince William’s Birthday Reply, featuring a photo from his 2017 interview with @BritishGQ. https://t.co/oViu3kT2st pic.twitter.com/19qdtF63xL — Gert's Royal Replies (@GertsReplies) August 26, 2019

William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three children were pictured flying home to Norfolk on Tuesday, having enjoyed a family break with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were also at the Scottish estate, along with Peter and Autumn Phillips, and their children, Savannah and Isla. William and Kate were spotted attending church on Sunday, with the Duchess looking as stylish as ever in a green coat and matching hat. The couple also had the honour of riding to Crathie Kirk in the same car as the monarch.

MORE: The Queen's grandchildren and adorable great-grandchildren in pictures

It's set to be a busy week for the Cambridges, with Princess Charlotte due to start school on 5 September. The four-year-old will join big brother George at Thomas's Battersea in south west London, close to the family's London home at Kensington Palace. The following day, Friday 6 September, William will undertake his first post-summer holiday engagement. The palace confirmed this week that he will visit Hendon Football Club in Kingsbury to learn more about the club's mental health outreach initiatives as part of the royals' Heads Up campaign. Kensington Palace is yet to announce Kate's first engagement following the summer break. But it's highly likely fans will catch a glimpse of the Duchess when she drops her daughter off for her first day of school.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.