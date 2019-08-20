Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds is heading to Balmoral to meet the Queen Safe travels!

We're sure Carrie Symonds might be feeling a little nervous this week, because she's set to travel up to Scotland with boyfriend and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where they'll pay the Queen a visit at her Balmoral castle as she continues to holiday on the lavish estate. No biggie!

This isn't the first time the Queen has invited a Prime Minister and their spouse to visit her in Scotland. In fact, it's traditional for Her Majesty to extend an invite to the head of the country and their partner for a quick Scotland staycation in early September, but Carrie will be the first unmarried woman to appear at Balmoral alongside a serving PM.

The pair will attend an informal barbecue at the estate, and we can't help but wonder what's going to be on the menu. The Queen is a huge fan of game, so perhaps they'll be throwing some Highland venison on the BBQ – it certainly won't be grouse, though! Grouse shooting was put on hold earlier this summer due to a shortage of birds in the region.

The Queen has hosted a grand total of 13 PMs at Balmoral over the years, and although it hasn't been revealed whether Carrie and Boris will be sharing a bedroom while in the Queen's company, if Cherie Blair's comments in her autobiography are anything to go by, we can imagine that they will be Cherie famously said that she was "too embarrassed" to bring birth control along on her Balmoral trip in case a Balmoral staff member unpacked her luggage, as they normally do, and as a result fell pregnant with son Leo!

Hopefully, we'll be treated to pictures of Carrie and Boris taking a stroll across the beautiful grounds. According to Margaret Thatcher from her visit, she was surprised to see the Queen doing the washing up – perhaps Carrie and Boris can lend a hand!

