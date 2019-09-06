Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's royal tour entourage revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to embark on their royal tour of Africa this autumn

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to embark on their royal tour of Africa this autumn, where they are expected to undertake around 35 engagements from Monday 23 September to Wednesday 2 October. The couple, who are travelling with baby Archie, will spend the first three days in Cape Town, South Africa before Harry travels to Botswana alone for a one-day private working visit. The Duke will then resume the tour, which is being carried out at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, in Angola. Harry will later spend two days in Dirico, Huambo and Luanda before travelling to Malawi where he will be reunited with his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son. The couple will end their tour in Johannesburg, South Africa.

But the royal couple won't be travelling alone as they'll be bringing their dream team along for the trip to make sure everything runs smoothly – and HELLO! can reveal who exactly will be joining Harry, Meghan and baby Archie on their royal tour.

Meghan and interim private secretary Samatha Cohen

Interim private secretary Samantha Cohen, who will shortly be leaving her role, will be with the couple for the duration of the trip. Samantha joined the Buckingham Palace press office in 2001 and has been one of the Queen's longest-standing members of staff. Her role was always planned as an interim one while Meghan settled into royal life, and she will soon be replaced as private secretary by Fiona Mcilwham, who will travel to Capetown for the first three days of the tour. Harry and Meghan are paying for her privately to give her a taste of a royal tour before she takes on the position full-time. Fiona was formerly the British Ambassador to Albania and also previously worked as Director for Western Balkans and Enlargement at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom.

Assistant private secretary Heather Wong

Assistant private secretary Heather Wong will also be a part of Harry and Meghan's entourage. Heather previously worked as the Duke's assistant private secretary before her promotion. The couple will also have their media team with them, which consists of Sara Latham, Harry and Meghan's Head of Communications who previously worked for the Clintons and the late Tessa Jowell, Marnie Gaffney, Julie Burley and their social wizard David. There will be two Programme Coordinators including Clara Madden, who previously worked for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Also on the team will be someone to handle all the logistics, a personal assistant, private hairdresser George Northwood and their Director of Royal Travel. There will also be a new addition to the team, Archie's nanny, whose name is not yet known. She was first pictured towards the end of August boarding Harry and Meghan's private jet in Nice at the end of the Sussexes' holiday in France. While she helps to look after little Archie, she does not live at the Sussex family home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage.

