Meghan Markle just revealed her adorable nickname for baby son Archie! Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their son in May

Meghan Markle has revealed her sweet nickname for her four-month-old son, Archie Harrison. On Wednesday, the little royal attended his first-ever official engagement as Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. A video from the day shows Meghan with Archie in her arms, saying, "Say hello! Hello, hi!" before realising he is dribbling and exclaiming, "Oh, Bubba!" Meghan, 38, again appeared to use the nickname in a video shared on the royal couple's Instagram Stories as the trio walked down a corridor to meet with the famed human rights activist.

The Sussex family met with Archbishop Tutu on day three of their Africa tour

During the meeting, the former Suits actress further revealed that her baby son likes to flirt. Little Archie let out a giggle when Thandeka laughed, prompting his proud mum to ask, "Is that funny?" Thandeka remarked that Archie appeared to understand what Meghan was asking, to which Prince Harry said, "I think he knows exactly what is going on." "You like me best, yes?" Thandeka asked Archie. "Oh, you like the ladies better, yeah?" "He likes to flirt!" Meghan agreed.

MORE: Archie looks like Prince Harry's double in these incredible photos

Proud mum Meghan Markle called her baby son 'Bubba' during the visit

The visit was a huge success, with little Archie sat contentedly on his mother's lap throughout the meeting. The new family received a number of gifts from Archbishop Tutu, including photos of his late grandmother, Princess Diana, and a number of children's books written by the cleric, as well as a children's songbook. A short time later, the Sussexes shared a black and white photo of the Archbishop kissing Archie on the forehead along with the caption, "Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you! – The Duke and Duchess."

Harry and Meghan shared a sweet video montage of their day

They also shared a behind-the-scenes video of their visit, which included Archie high-fiving Archbishop Tutu and a clip of him dancing as Meghan holds him in the air. The video montage was set to the gospel song, Oh Happy Day, and was accompanied by the caption: "Thanks Cape Town for another impactful and memorable day! A few more highlights of this very special visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu."

MORE: Meghan Markle donates baby Archie's clothes - see the chosen pieces here

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.