Prince William reveals he loves watching Killing Eve as he opens new BAFTA exhibition The Duke of Cambridge opened BAFTA's new venue and exhibition in Piccadilly

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed he loves watching Killing Eve as he officially opened BAFTA’s new venue in Piccadilly, where he launched the Behind the Screens exhibition. Prince William, 37, who has been President of BAFTA since February 2010, viewed a range of scripts, storyboards and costumes from a variety of film, games and television productions from the past 75 years – including Killing Eve, The Favourite and The Clangers. During the tour, he met some of the cast and crew members who were involved in the production on display.

The Duke was given a pair of the children's pyjamas worn by Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle, in season 2 of the BBC series, as he met producer Sally Woodward Gentle and costume designer Phoebe de Gaye.

“Apparently he has watched it all,” said Ms Woodward Gentle. “We didn’t test him, but he did say it was quite a final ending to series two. So at least he watched the last three minutes of the last episode!

“He said he loved it. He talked about the dark humour of it, and Jodie and Sandra [Oh, her co-star], how amazing they both are. And he talked about the humour you can get through the costumes, which is what Phoebe [de Gaye] is so clever at." Later in his speech the Duke said: “I felt quite underdressed when stood in front of those Killing Eve costumes!”

William is given a Clanger for Princess Charlotte

William chatted with Dan Postgate, the writer behind the revival of the stop-animation children's show The Clangers, originally created by his father Oliver Postgate. Mr Postgate gave the duke a hand-knitted Clanger to give to Princess Charlotte and the royal quipped: "I've made enough clangers, so this will go down extremely well."

The Duke also attended a reception where he met scholars who have taken part in BAFTA’s ‘Prince William Scholarships in Film, Games and Television’ programme. William helped to relaunch the charity’s learning and new talent programme in 2013.

William and wife Kate, 37, attended the BAFTAs 2019 ceremony in February, where the Duchess looked stunning in a white one-shoulder gown by her go-to designer Alexander McQueen.

