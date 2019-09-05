Royal lookalike: New student Princess Charlotte bears striking resemblance to William and Diana at the same age The Princess arrived at Thomas's Battersea with her proud parents and brother, George

All eyes were on Princess Charlotte on Thursday morning as she arrived at Thomas's Battersea for her very first day at school. Proudly wearing her new school uniform, little Charlotte was joined by her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and of course big brother Prince George, who is joining Year 2. Royal fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of the little Princess as she prepared for her first day – and many noticed a strong paternal family resemblance between the four-year-old, her father Prince William, and her late grandmother Princess Diana at the same age.

Princess Charlotte arriving for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea

One particular photograph of Diana, which was taken circa 1965 when she was also four, highlights the similarities between the late princess and her granddaughter - from the shape of their eyes, to their small button noses. Unlike Princess Charlotte, Diana was home-schooled under the supervision of her governess Gertrude Allen until the age of nine, when she went to boarding school Riddlesworth Hall in Norfolk, followed by the exclusive West Heath Girls' School in Kent, from 12-16.

A photograph of Prince William, taken in 1987 when he was five, further demonstrates the strong family resemblance. Charlotte has clearly inherited a number of her father's features, including the Cupid's bow shape of his lips, his nose, round cheeks and hair colour.

There is a strong family resemblance between Charlotte, her father Prince William and Princess Diana

Little Charlotte has joined a class of 21 pupils, one of three reception classes in her year. The co-educational school for pupils aged four to 13 is located on Battersea High Street, a 15-minute drive from Kensington Palace and their most important school rule is to 'Be Kind.' The Princess, who is naturally more confident and outgoing than her brother George, did have a slight air of nervousness about her. She hid behind her mum for a brief moment as she approached the school entrance, but later smiled and waved at the cameras. Prince William told Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, that his daughter was "very excited".

