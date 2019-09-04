Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's office officially moves to Buckingham Palace following split They were previously based at Kensington Palace

After a year of change for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, one final matter that was addressed last week was the relocation of Harry and Meghan's office. Having been based at Kensington Palace alongside William and Kate's team, the Sussexes' staff have now officially made the move to Buckingham Palace.

The entries in the court circular, which is the record of the royal family's past engagements, reveals the relocation. Harry's latest entry – his trip to Amsterdam to launch the sustainable tourism initiative Travalyst – is listed under Buckingham Palace, whereas his penultimate entry came from Kensington Palace. From now on, we can expect Harry and Meghan's engagements to fall under Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan's team are now based at Buckingham Palace

In March, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the two royal couples would split their households. "The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year," the statement noted. "The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring."

It also noted: "The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace. Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen’s Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe."

The couple live in Windsor with baby Archie

Three months later, it was announced that William and Kate would continue to head their Royal Foundation, while Harry and Meghan would set up their own organisation to support causes close to their hearts. The Royal Foundation said the decision was made following the conclusion of a review into its structure. They said both couples will continue to work together in the future, including on the Heads Together mental health campaign. The decision was taken to "better align" their charitable activities, they added. The split from the Royal Foundation is now reflected in its name and its correspondence, which no longer make reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On another personal note, in the spring, Harry and Meghan chose to relocate to the quieter town of Windsor where they could raise baby Archie in privacy at Frogmore Cottage. The Sussexes were previously based at Kensington Palace in central London.

