Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do something no royal has done before The royal couple are very active on social media

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to embark on a royal tour to Southern Africa, which starts on Monday, and ahead of this they decided to test their fans on just how well they know the royal family. Taking a very modern approach, Prince Harry and Meghan did something no royal has ever done before by posting a series of questions on Instagram Stories to allow for fans to answer them online. The quiz started with a message which read: "As we countdown to the official Southern African tour, we wanted to test you on some Royal Family history." Questions included: "How old was the Duke of Sussex when he first visited the continent of Africa," and: "In what year did the Duchess of Sussex become Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tested their follower's knowledge on Instagram ahead of their tour

It's been an incredibly busy time for Meghan and Harry. The royals enjoyed a rare baby-free trip over the weekend to attend Misha Nonoo's wedding in Rome, which was also attended by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The pair arrived on Thursday and left on Saturday to go and collect Archie ahead of their Africa tour, which meant that they were unable to attend the post-wedding celebrations. Meghan was spotted on Saturday morning at the airport in Rome, ready to board a plane.

Royal fans were given a series of questions to answer

Harry has previously opened up about his excitement at taking his wife and son to South Africa in a personal message posted on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account. He wrote: "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.' - The Duke."

This will be the first tour that Archie has been on

During the royal tour, Harry will be carrying out official visits to Malawi, Angola and Botswana. The continent has a special place in the couple's hearts as Harry has spent a lot of time there, including working on charitable projects such as his organisation Sentebale, which he founded to help young people affected by HIV in Botswana and Lesotho. They also spent time in Botswana on a romantic break in 2017 before getting engaged. The couple married at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

