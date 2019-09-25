Archie looks like Prince Harry's double in these incredible photos Archie has joined his parents on their royal tour of Africa

HELLO! has compared two adorable snaps of Harry and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor when they were around the same age and they look so alike! The heart-warming photo of Prince Harry nestled in mum Diana's arms was taken in February 2005, when the two were aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia during a royal tour of Italy, and the similarities between Harry and Archie in photos taken on Wednesday of the latter's first royal tour of Africa are striking.

Archie has made his first appearance on his parent's royal tour of Africa and the little chap was all smiles! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town on Wednesday and four-month-old Archie was there too. He looked as happy as Larry in his mum's arms and the adorable moment was all captured on Sussex Royal's Instagram stories.

Prince Harry and baby Archie look practically identical!

Archie looked sweet decked out in a pair of blue dungarees and tiny wooly socks while mum Meghan, 38, opted for a gorgeous white and navy silk dress by Club Monaco, which she paired with high heels and a chic updo. Dad Harry, 35, looked perfect for the occasion in a navy suit.

How sweet is little Archie?

During the outing with the Archbishop, Megan spoke sweetly of her son, describing him as "an old soul," with Harry adding that the little'un isn't fazed by the flashing cameras: "I think he is used to them already." Archbishop Desmond Tutu is a Nobel Prize winner and led the liberation struggle while Nelson Mandela was still imprisoned. The extraordinary cleric, 87, said he was "thrilled by the rare privilege and honour" of meeting the royals.

