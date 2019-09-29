Meghan Markle speaks from the heart after first week in South Africa The Duchess of Sussex has been moved by the struggle of women and girls facing gender-based violence

The Duchess of Sussex has issued a rallying cry to young women activists to "keep at it" for the sake of future generations. She also spoke of how moved she has been by the struggle of women and girls facing an epidemic of gender-based violence in South Africa. After a private breakfast meeting with women leaders in Cape Town, where they discussed the issue, Meghan said: "I have been so moved by what I have heard. The leadership and strength shown by these women is remarkable, and at a time when the issue of gender and gender-based violence is at the forefront of people’s minds, I hope their voices will resonate and not only give comfort but also create change.

Meghan Markle pictured with Sophia Williams-De Bruyn

"This is not just a South African issue, this is a global problem that can only find solution with the attention and work of everyone, regardless of gender, status, politics, race or nationality."

She told the guests, from the worlds of business, politics, banking and academia: "We can learn a certain amount from the outside, by tracking it through the news, but it’s not the same as being able to truly understand what it’s like on the ground. Much of my life I have been advocating for women and girls' rights, so this has been an incredibly powerful moment to hear first-hand from all of you."

The Duchess is a prolific advocate for women and girls' rights

Violence against women and girls has been declared a national emergency by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and widespread protests followed the brutal rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, in August in a post office.

HELLO! understands that while the Duchess had been considering a visit to the murder scene to pay tribute to the University of Cape Town student, she was spurred on by her meeting last Thursday and went straight from there to the site. She left a ribbon on which she had written in the Xhosa language: "Simi kunye kulesisimo", which means 'We stand together in this moment' and signed it "Harry and Meghan".

During the breakfast, Meghan heard from guests including Sophia Williams-De Bruyn, who in 1956 led 20,000 women to march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest against apartheid pass laws. She is the last living leader of the march, which she led at the age of 18.

Meghan told the women: "I was recently reminded that the first one up the mountain often gets knocked down the hardest, but makes way for everyone behind them. These brave women have been able to see how their struggle can pave the way for so many. For all young women organisers, activists and campaigners today, you must keep at it and know that you are working for this generation and the next, and also continuing the legacy of the generations of great women before you."