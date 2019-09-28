Meghan Markle and son Archie fly out of Cape Town after poignant secret visit The pair will reunite with Prince Harry in Johannesburg

Meghan Markle and her baby son Archie have left Cape Town for Johannesburg, where they will reunite with Prince Harry on Tuesday. The Duchess was pictured boarding a British Airways flight at Cape Town International Airport on Saturday with her four-month-old son in her arms. Dressed down in black trousers and pumps and a white shirt, Meghan looked happy and relaxed as she made her way across a glass airbridge with little Archie. Her husband Harry, meanwhile, is making his way from Angola to Malawi, where he will remain until Tuesday when he will join his family.

Meghan Markle and son Archie were pictured flying out of Cape Town on Saturday (Copyright: Esa Alexander)

Meghan's departure comes after she made headlines around the world with a secret visit to the site where University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, was brutally tortured, raped and murdered a week ago. On Saturday, an image was uploaded to the SussexRoyal Instagram account showing the Duchess tying a yellow ribbon to the gate outside the post office where the tragedy took place. Meghan also left a handwritten message at the site, written in her distinctive calligraphy in the local Xhosa language. It read: "We stand together in this situation. Harry & Meghan 26th September 2019."

The Instagram photo was accompanied by a length caption, which read: "The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa.

The Duchess paid a secret visit to the site where Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered

"The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess.

"Uyinene's death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls."

Meghan and Archie will reunite with Prince Harry in Johannesburg on Tuesday

A spokesperson for Uyinene's family confirmed that 38-year-old Meghan had phoned Uyinene's mother this week to offer her condolences. Thembelani Mrwetyana told TimesLIVE: "Yes, we can confirm that the Duchess had a telephonic conversation with Mrs Mrwetyana. The conversation was private and as such we prefer not to divulge its contents."

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie will conclude their 10-day tour of southern Africa on Wednesday. Their final engagement will be a meeting in Pretoria with President Cyril Ramaphosa.