The Queen attended church at Balmoral with Peter Phillips' wife Autumn It was a bold hat day for the Queen and Autumn Phillips!

The Queen was pictured on her way to church at Balmoral with Peter Phillips' wife Autumn Phillips on Sunday. Peter is the Princess Royal's oldest son, making Autumn the Queen's granddaughter-in-law. She and the monarch appeared to be in very good spirits, talking and laughing on the short journey and were both sporting striking hats. The Queen wore a classic navy suit and added a pop of colour with a lime green hat with navy trim, while Autumn was stylish in a black coat with orange detailing, to coordinate with her orange headwear. The royal pair were joined at the service by the Queen's great-nephew Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, and his sister, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

The Queen and Autumn Phillips were pictured talking and laughing on the way to church

The Queen typically spends late summer and early autumn at her Scottish estate, often arriving at the end of July or start of August and leaving in early October. While in the region, she attends church on Sundays alongside members of the royal family who are staying with her at the time. Last week, she was joined by Prince William, and the previous week by her two oldest sons, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew. Her younger son Prince Edward, his wife the Countess of Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise have also been spotted over the last couple of months as have Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence.

Viscount Linley and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones were also in attendance

Located in Aberdeenshire's Royal Deeside, Balmoral was first acquired by Queen Victoria and has been a royal favourite ever since, with the Queen enjoying her visits since she was a young girl. In 2016, her granddaughter Princess Eugenie confirmed to ITV programme Our Queen at Ninety that it was one of the Queen and Prince Phillip's favourite places, saying: "It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you have room to breathe and run."

