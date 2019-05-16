5 good reasons why the Countess of Wessex should have Instagram She has a huge royal following!

The Countess of Wessex is one of the most hardest-working royals in the British royal family, ranking in sixth place when it comes to the number of engagements carried out in 2018 within the firm. Sophie, 54, officially became a royal when she married the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 June 1999. The royal couple are now parents to two children: 15-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who was born in 2007. Although Sophie and her husband carry out so many engagements, the pair have a huge following. But here's why HELLO! thinks the Countess should open her very own - or joint - Instagram account.

The royal couple married in 1999

Patronages

Much of Sophie's working life is taken up with her roles as Patron of over 70 charities and organisations. Each year, the royal undertakes hundreds of visits to schools, universities, military bases and charity headquarters in order to learn more about their work, and to highlight it to the wider world. On Wednesday, the Countess' hard work was recognised when she was gifted with a new Patronage by her father-in-law Prince Philip. She had been passed the Patronage of the Chartered Management Institute – where Philip has been Patron of since 1992.

Engagements

The Countess of Wessex carried out an impressive 239 engagements last year, while her husband took out 463 engagements. Although news of these engagements are not all released on Buckingham Palace's Twitter page, The Court Circular keeps a record of where members of the royal family went on each day. Having her own Instagram account will keep fans up-to-date with her latest work.

Sophie met with children during her trip to India in May

Charity work

In 2016, the Countess impressed royal watchers after she completed her challenge to cycle 445 miles from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace, as part of her Duke of Edinburgh's Award Diamond Challenge to mark its 60th anniversary. During her challenge, Sophie detailed her experiences in her blog.

The royal raised money for The Duke of Edinburgh's Award in 2016

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash at the time, the super-fit royal admitted: "There are certain members of the family who think I'm completely crazy. I think my father-in-law definitely thinks I'm mad, as does the Queen – but I know they understand why I'm doing it." She added: "Other members of the royal family have also been very supportive and then there are the family athletes like Zara and Mike [Tindall] who really get it."

Eye for detail

The mother-of-two is not only popular with royal fans, but all those she works with. According to Shutterstock's royal photographer Tim Rooke, the mother-of-two always goes out of her way to help ensure that good photos are taken – in turn not only helping the photographers, but helping to promote the charities too. Tim said: "I very much like the Countess of Wessex. I have been on some of her foreign trips but the main problem is actually getting the pictures published. But she goes out of her way to actually help you, she will stop, she knows what a good photograph is." He continued: "And of course, most of the engagements that royals do are connected to charity and obviously when the royals visit its part to promote those charities. So if she gives you a good picture it all helps."

Sophie stunned at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

Fashion

Despite the "Kate and Meghan effect" when it comes to their fashion, Sophie has rarely puts a foot in the wrong place. She is undoubtedly one of the most elegant royals out there are. Several royal watchers would love to keep a note ofh her daily wardrobe, and having an account would give them a chance to follow her style. Whether she's at Royal Ascot, attending a royal wedding or on a State visit, the royal isn't afraid to try out new styles and push the boundaries. She always wows onlookers with her fancy designer dresses - opting for Erdem, Victoria Beckham and Emilia Wickstead especially.

