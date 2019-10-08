Jennifer Aniston reveals what really happened during much-anticipated Friends reunion Imagine being a fly on the wall at this Friends reunion?

Jennifer Aniston has given an insight into what happened during her recent reunion with all her Friends co-stars – and it sounds like they all had a wonderful time! The Rachel Green actress met up with Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc when David was in LA. All six of them happened to be free at the same time, meaning that they could actually make it happen. Talking to Howard Stern's Sirus XM Radio programme on Monday, Jennifer said that when they got together they did nothing but laugh. "We laughed so hard," she said, adding that their reunion took place at Courteney's house, where the star cooked them all dinner. "It was very civilized but we laughed a lot," she added.

Jennifer Aniston opened up about the recent Friends reunion

While Jennifer praised Friends for helping to carve her successful Hollywood career, and admitted that they all miss the show, the star is adamant that there won't be a reunion show – much to the disappointment of fans. "I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won't be even close to as good as what it was," she said. "So why do it? It would ruin it." Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman also has the same feelings about a Friends reboot as the stars of the show, telling Rolling Stone last month: "The show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone… I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. It could only disappoint."

The cast of Friends have stayed close

While we won't be seeing Friends on TV, Jennifer has a starring role in the upcoming Apple TV show, The Morning Show, where she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, and along with Reese, is one of the show's executive producers. "It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft. I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here," Jennifer reflected.

It's been an exciting time for Jennifer, who celebrated her 50th birthday earlier in the year. The actress recently opened up to New York Times about how she has embraced her age and how she feels like she is now entering a "creatively fulfilling period" of her life. She said: "It's so weird. There's so much doom around that number." She added: "I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life. I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom."

