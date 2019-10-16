Kate Middleton follows in Princess Diana's footsteps wearing traditional Chitrali hat in Pakistan The two royals look so similar...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Chitral district of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province for the third day of their royal tour to Pakistan, and they were sure to have William's late mother Princess Diana at the front of their minds. Locals ensured they received a warm welcome as they arrived, by presenting the royal couple with the same traditional outfits the Princess of Wales wore during her visit to the area thirty years earlier, as well as a book featuring photos of her trip.

During her solo tour of the country in 1991, Diana was pictured wearing a regimental embroidered coat and feathered cap after she was made an honorary member of the Chitral Scouts' elite corps. The white wool hat featured white and peacock feathers and a red stip at the front with a silver stag.

Kate's visit evoked fond memories of the Princess's trip on Wednesday, as she tried on the hat and draped the traditional coat across her shoulders. Under the coat, the Duchess nailed autumn chic in a brown midi skirt, a dark brown top, a waistcoat by Really Wild, and added a bit of sparkle to her outfit with dangly gold earrings by Missoma.

The traditional outfits were likely intended to keep the royal couple warm as they explored the glaciers in the stunning Broghil National Park to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of climate change on the landscape. Afterwards, they visited a village in a nearby valley where they witnessed the destruction caused by severe flash flooding as a result of melting glaciers.

It is not the first time the mother-of-three has wowed us in traditional outfits since arriving in Pakistan, with many keeping an eagle eye on her fashion choices. She also sported a turquoise shalwar kameez as she stepped off the plane on Monday, which had similarities to the outfit Diana wore for a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore. With a few days left of the royal tour, we're hoping for more sweet nods to William's late mother's style.