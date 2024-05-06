How life has changed for Prince William and Princess Kate since the coronation

2023 was a busy year for the Prince and Princess of Wales following William's father's coronation on 8 May. Although some things have remained the same for William and Kate, in other aspects their lives have changed.

Both royals have picked up several new roles as a result of the late Queen's passing and Charles coming to the throne. However, the most obvious change for the royals is Kate having to step back from public duties following an abdominal surgery and her cancer diagnosis.

Kate's health issues

Princess Kate withdrew from the public eye in December 2023, and it was revealed in January that the royal had undergone an abdominal procedure, although further details at the time weren't shared.

Despite the explanation of where Kate would be, speculation began to arise about her whereabouts, prompting several conspiracy theories. On 22 March, the Princess of Wales shared a video where she confirmed that post-op tests discovered cancer and that she started treatment for the condition in late February.

Although William has continued carrying out royal duties, with the prince increasing his workload due to his father's cancer diagnosis, Kate has been recovering out of the public eye. An update has not been shared as to when Kate is expected to return to royal duties, with a statement only saying: "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

New roles

William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the King's coronation, but since the historic occasion, the pair have picked up other duties, some more honorific than others.

In August, Charles redistributed some of his late mother's old roles, as well as roles that were held by Prince Andrew until he stepped back as a senior royal due to his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Kate became the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby and the Colonel-in-Chief of the Welsh Cavalry. Meanwhile, William became the Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps and the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley.

Outside of the military roles, William has also been appointed as the Grand Master of the Order of Bath, and Kate became the Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.

Prince George's education

William and Kate's eldest son, Prince George, is still currently studying at Lambrook School alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, in the past year, the royal parents have been looking towards George's future education.

One of the possible scenarios is for George to follow in his father's footsteps and attend Eton College with the youngster already taking exams that could see him enter the prestigious establishment. However, Eton isn't the young royal's only option and earlier in the year, William and Kate were seen touring St. Edward's Independent School, a £47,000-a-year institute in Oxfordshire alongside Marlborough College in Wiltshire, which counts Kate as an alumni.

Building houses on the Duchy of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales has been the Duke of Cornwall since the late Queen's death, a role previously held by his father. The role comes with a grand estate on Cornish land, and William has signalled his intention to build homes on the land as part of his campaign to combat homelessness.

Working alongside St Petrocs, a homelessness charity based in the county, the royal aims to create 24 homes in Nansledan, Newquay, alongside additional support for the residents. Construction is expected to begin in September 2024 and is expected to be completed a year later in 2025.

Introducing their children to royal duties

Although they're still years away from carrying out solo engagements, since the coronation, Prince William and Kate's children have been seen more often, with Prince Louis making his debut at events like Kate's carol concert and the annual Sandringham Christmas walkabout. The young royal was also present for part of his grandfather's coronation after missing the late Queen's funeral.

Shortly after the coronation, the royal children were seen with their parents as part of the Big Help Out, while George has been more frequently seen at his father's side when they attend sporting fixtures, with Charlotte also seen in attendance at Wimbledon. The Wales children also helped to pack donations at a baby bank in Maidenhead with mum Kate at the end of last year.