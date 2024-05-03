Royal fans saying the same thing about Princess Charlotte's 9th birthday photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal watchers when they released a brand new photograph of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Thursday.

The candid image, taken by Princess Kate, saw Charlotte casually posing outside next to a clematis plant with pink petals.

© The Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte on her ninth birthday

The heartwarming received a huge response from well-wishers, with many commenting on how much she looks like her father Prince William.

"She really looks like her Daddy," wrote one royal fan, while another said: "She is a carbon copy of her daddy." A third joked: "William said, 'Copy and paste' hahaha." To which, someone replied: "Truly! She's his mini all the way."

A fifth person stated: "Oh my goodness, how beautifully she has grown! She has her daddy’s eyes and her mum's beautiful smile! Happiest birthday sweet Princess Charlotte."

© Getty Royal watchers have said the young royal looks like her dad Prince William

The photograph was posted on the royal couple's official X account, formerly known as Twitter, with the words: "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!" and a cake emoji. It also said: "Thank you for all the kind messages today."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Over the past few weeks, Prince William and Princess Kate have been keeping a low profile as the Princess receives treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Kate said in her video message to the nation announcing her diagnosis that she and William "have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family".

© getty Princess Charlotte attends the co-educational private Lambrook School

Third-in-line to the throne Charlotte attends the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire, and loves dancing, especially ballet and tap.

Prince William recently revealed what tickles his daughter, during a visit to a school in the West Midlands where he was asked to contribute a "dad joke" to a student radio broadcast.

In his pre-recorded piece, William told the listeners: "I think what I'll do, is I'll say a joke which is Charlotte's favourite joke at the moment, she keeps telling me."

Find out what it is in the video below…