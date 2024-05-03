Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte's new birthday photo has royal fans saying the same thing
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Royal fans saying the same thing about Princess Charlotte's 9th birthday photo

Princess Charlotte turned nine on Thursday

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
41 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal watchers when they released a brand new photograph of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Thursday. 

The candid image, taken by Princess Kate, saw Charlotte casually posing outside next to a clematis plant with pink petals. 

Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday photo, taken in Windsor© The Princess of Wales
Princess Charlotte on her ninth birthday

The heartwarming received a huge response from well-wishers, with many commenting on how much she looks like her father Prince William

"She really looks like her Daddy," wrote one royal fan, while another said: "She is a carbon copy of her daddy." A third joked: "William said, 'Copy and paste' hahaha." To which, someone replied: "Truly! She's his mini all the way." 

A fifth person stated: "Oh my goodness, how beautifully she has grown! She has her daddy’s eyes and her mum's beautiful smile! Happiest birthday sweet Princess Charlotte." 

Prince William laughing© Getty
Royal watchers have said the young royal looks like her dad Prince William

The photograph was posted on the royal couple's official X account, formerly known as Twitter, with the words: "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!" and a cake emoji. It also said: "Thank you for all the kind messages today." 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Over the past few weeks, Prince William and Princess Kate have been keeping a low profile as the Princess receives treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Kate said in her video message to the nation announcing her diagnosis that she and William "have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family". 

Princess Charlotte of Wales watches the Wimbledon 2023 men's final© getty
Princess Charlotte attends the co-educational private Lambrook School

Third-in-line to the throne Charlotte attends the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire, and loves dancing, especially ballet and tap. 

Prince William recently revealed what tickles his daughter, during a visit to a school in the West Midlands where he was asked to contribute a "dad joke" to a student radio broadcast.

In his pre-recorded piece, William told the listeners: "I think what I'll do, is I'll say a joke which is Charlotte's favourite joke at the moment, she keeps telling me." 

Find out what it is in the video below…

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Prince William shares Princess Charlotte's favourite joke

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more