Royal fans saying the same thing about Princess Charlotte's 9th birthday photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal watchers when they released a brand new photograph of their daughter Princess Charlotte on Thursday.
The candid image, taken by Princess Kate, saw Charlotte casually posing outside next to a clematis plant with pink petals.
The heartwarming received a huge response from well-wishers, with many commenting on how much she looks like her father Prince William.
"She really looks like her Daddy," wrote one royal fan, while another said: "She is a carbon copy of her daddy." A third joked: "William said, 'Copy and paste' hahaha." To which, someone replied: "Truly! She's his mini all the way."
A fifth person stated: "Oh my goodness, how beautifully she has grown! She has her daddy’s eyes and her mum's beautiful smile! Happiest birthday sweet Princess Charlotte."
The photograph was posted on the royal couple's official X account, formerly known as Twitter, with the words: "Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!" and a cake emoji. It also said: "Thank you for all the kind messages today."
Over the past few weeks, Prince William and Princess Kate have been keeping a low profile as the Princess receives treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Kate said in her video message to the nation announcing her diagnosis that she and William "have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family".
Third-in-line to the throne Charlotte attends the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire, and loves dancing, especially ballet and tap.
Prince William recently revealed what tickles his daughter, during a visit to a school in the West Midlands where he was asked to contribute a "dad joke" to a student radio broadcast.
In his pre-recorded piece, William told the listeners: "I think what I'll do, is I'll say a joke which is Charlotte's favourite joke at the moment, she keeps telling me."
Find out what it is in the video below…