Pasha Kovalev's surprising new career move post-Strictly revealed Fans are invited to hang out with the dancer for eight days next year

Fans may be missing Pasha Kovalev on Strictly Come Dancing this year, but there's a big opportunity to hang out with the star for eight whole days next spring. The ballroom dancer is taking part in his very own exclusive river cruise, Rumba down the Rhine with dancing star Pasha Kovalev, from 3 April 2020. It'll be setting sail from Basel, Switzerland and travel to Breisach, Kehl, Strasbourg, Mannheim, Heidelberg, Rüdesheim, Koblenz and Cologne before ending in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Strictly fans will be able to join Pasha, who will have welcomed his first child with Rachel Riley, at exclusive events, such as a dance masterclass onboard, a Q & A with Pasha, a drinks reception with plenty of photo opportunities, and a private dance performance at the Electoral Palace in Koblenz.

Pasha is taking part in an eight-day river cruise

Interested? You can book the eight-day cruise via Emerald Waterways. Prices start from £1,720 and include return flights or travel via Eurostar and rail, transfers, seven-nights on board an Emerald Waterways Star-Ship, all meals and selected drinks, all tipping and gratuities, shore excursions, exclusive events and experiences.

Pasha surprised Strictly fans earlier this year when he announced he was stepping away from the BBC One show after "eight incredible years". Shortly after, the Russian dancer married his long-term girlfriend Rachel. The couple are due to become parents this December and despite knowing the gender of their baby, Pasha and Rachel are keeping mum about the sex for now. Speaking to HELLO!, the Countdown presenter said they are wanting to keep it a secret for as long as possible.

Rachel and Pasha started dating in 2014, after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. Rachel's first husband was Jamie Gilbert, her Oxford University sweetheart whom she split from in November 2013 after one year of marriage. She previously admitted that she didn't feel the need to ever get married again, telling Radio Times: "I am in love now. I don't feel I have to get married. I don't think I need that pressure anymore."

