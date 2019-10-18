Mike Tindall shows he doesn't get VIP treatment despite being royal – see hilarious post The Queen's grandson-in-law is in Japan for the Rugby World Cup

He may be married to the Queen's granddaughter, but that doesn't mean Mike Tindall is always given VIP treatment. The retired rugby player shared a hilarious video of himself at an airport in Japan, waiting outside to be allowed entry into the terminal. "First time ever in my life," Mike was heard saying in the short clip. "Queueing to get inside an airport…" The father-of-two panned the camera around, showing the crowds and crowds of waiting passengers.

Mike, 41, is in Japan for the Rugby World Cup. The sports star has left his wife Zara and their two young daughters Mia, five, and Lena, one, at home, while he presents his TV show House of Rugby abroad.

Mike is in Japan for the Rugby World Cup

Mike has been joined by his closest friends including fellow rugby star, James Haskell. Earlier this week, he shared his excitement on his newly opened Instagram account, writing: "Here we go! Very excited to be heading to Japan with @jameshask @alexpaynetv @rugbyjoe and @isps_handa we are going to have some laughs no doubt!!!"

MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York looks ready to party in stunning black gown

WATCH: Mike Tindall chats to HELLO! about fatherhood

The lads look like they've had an incredible trip so far, attending the Official England Rugby Dinner in Hong Kong before flying on to Japan. They even managed to scout out an Irish bar, with Mike posing outside the establishment and writing: "So after a 3hr walk we finally get to the venue for the Live House of Rugby show this evening at Peter Cole's Irish Bar in Shibuya-Ku. All free. 7 for 7.30 with me, Hask, Alex and the team. Address: 3-14-1, Honmachi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 151-0071 Come and join us!!!"

The lads look like they've had an incredible trip so far

MORE: When royals break down in tears in public from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry

The Queen's grandson-in-law is the latest royal to join Instagram, following in the likes of his relatives who are all on the gram, including his cousins Princess Eugenie, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Mike has made a conscious effort to keep his relationship with his wife's family out of the spotlight and so doesn't follow any members of the royal family, despite having a close bond with them. Instead, he follows sports stars and his celebrity friends, as well as TV personalities such as Ant and Dec.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.