See the Duchess of Cornwall's cute moment with baby dressed up for Halloween Camilla got the best response from the tot!

The Duchess of Cornwall was captured enjoying a sweet moment with a baby dressed in a Halloween-themed bib, during a visit to a social enterprise in East London on Wednesday. Camilla, 71, beamed as she chatted with Marie Lin Takacs and her 12-week-old baby Clau-Jean Lin, who was wearing a bib with a rather apt pumpkin on it and managed to give the Duchess a toothy grin in response!

Camilla stopped off at the Yurt Café, a social enterprise with price-protected items, ensuring that the menu is accessible to all, during a visit to the Royal Foundation of St Katharine. The precinct in Limehouse hosts retreats, acts as a conference venue for charities and NGOs and provides a meeting space for women's groups, artists and community organisations.

Camilla gets a smile from baby Clau-Jean Lin

Earlier in the day, she visited Mulberry School for Girls in Whitechapel – where US former first lady Michelle Obama gave a rousing speech in 2015 – to learn about its work encouraging students to tackle issues based around their gender. The Duchess, who is President of the Women of the World festival (WoW), was praised for her belief in "justice for girls and women" by its founder Jude Kelly during the visit.

The school has been involved with the WoW initiative that celebrates women and girls and looks at the obstacles that stop them from achieving their potential. Camilla has attended several engagements with the foundation across the globe and is due to take part in an event in New Zealand next month during her and the Prince of Wales' autumn tour.

Camilla chats to pupils at Mulberry School for Girls

The Duchess is a grandmother to her son Tom Parker Bowles' two children Lola and Freddy as well as her daughter Laura Lopes' kids Eliza and twins Gus and Louis. She also shared an adorable moment with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child Prince Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony at this year's Trooping the Colour.

