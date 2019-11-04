Prince Harry has the best reaction after being called 'handsome' by fan The Prince is currently on a solo trip to Japan

Prince Harry proved very popular with one young student during his recent solo visit to Japan! At the weekend, the royal dad met with a group of local schoolchildren, and was all smiles as he posed with the excited youngsters for a group photo. And he had the best reaction when one young admirer commented on how handsome he is. A video shared on The Royal Family Channel's Twitter account shows Harry playfully pointing to his wedding ring, and exclaiming, "I'm married!" – much to the delight of the other children.

The Duke of Sussex meets Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of rugby final

He warmed up for the Rugby World Cup final at a training session for would be Japanese Paralympians and discovered that one or two of them were rooting for England's opponents. #PrinceHarry #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/eXxeXAFhUt — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) November 2, 2019

Prince Harry can be seen playfully pointing to his wedding ring at the end of the video

Later in the day, Harry met with Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo, before attending the Rugby World Cup final to see England take on South Africa. Despite his team's defeat, the Prince was in high spirits as he sat alongside Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, and his wife Kiko, Crown Princess Akishino. He also met with Albert II, Prince of Monaco. Following the match, which England lost 32-12, Harry was seen giving South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a hug in a sweet moment shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The Prince shared a message on Instagram after attending the Rugby World Cup final

In his caption, Harry 35 wrote: "Tonight was not England's night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months. Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn't have asked more from you.

"To the whole of South Africa – rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you. After last months visit, I can't think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy!"