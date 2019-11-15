The Queen has cancelled a royal engagement in Cheshire, according to the royal family's diary. Her Royal Highness was set to visit the county in northwest England on 28 November, and the reason for the cancellation is unclear. On Thursday, it was reported that the Queen has been making private home visits to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to help them cope with the pressures of royal life. Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said: "Courtiers have confirmed the Queen often drives around to see the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home when she is at nearby Windsor Castle."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently spoke frankly about the hardships they have faced under constant scrutiny in an emotional TV documentary, titled Meghan & Harry: An African Journey. Richard also added that: "It is understood she disagrees with Harry and Meghan's approach to some of the coverage."

Prince Harry and Meghan will not be spending Christmas with the royal family this year

The Queen has been making private visits to the royal couple's family home at Frogmore Cottage, which is based within the grounds of Windsor Castle. The claims come shortly after news broke that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will not be joining members of the royal family at Sandringham this Christmas.

The royal couple opened up about the difficulties they have faced as new parents. The Duchess of Sussex confessed she has found it difficult to adjust to the tabloid coverage, saying: "It's hard. I don't think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand ... but when I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, 'I'm sure he's great but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.'"

