Princess Eugenie posted a photo to her Instagram account this week, which showed her favourite new public Christmas decoration. The 29-year-old royal shared a picture which showed a large lit-up tree covered with decorations in the shape of starfish, seahorses, and other sea creatures, alongside some more traditional green tinsel. Signs at the front of the tree read: "One ocean" and: "Carnaby Project Zero".

The Queen's granddaughter explained the special meaning behind the decorations in her caption, writing: "It's that time of year when lights are being turned on to celebrate the season. A very special installation of #CarnabyChristmas lights were switched on last week for @projectzero. The entire installation is made from 100% recycled materials, and features corals, sea kelp, starfish, (my favourite) whales, dolphins, and so much more. I'm honoured to be a patron of Project Zero who have taught me so much about protecting the oceans and who are making huge strides to restore and protect 30% of the ocean by 2030."

The Princess shared her support for Project Zero's environmentally-friendly Christmas tree

Eugenie's followers clearly approved of the Princess' mix of seasonal cheer and environmental awareness. Their comments included: "How nice Your Highness," "A beautiful sight," "Perfect way to mix the Christmas spirit and care for the environment and ocean, I love this concept," and: "Ahhh, I happened across Carnaby Street today and took pictures. I loved the colours and to know that it is all recycled and to raise awareness of such a worthy cause makes it even more beautiful," while one fan (understandably) simply commented: "SEAHORSES," with two heart emojis.

The Princess and her family will have a lot to celebrate this Christmas following her sister Princess Beatrice's engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September. The couple are expected to marry in 2020, two years after Eugenie tied the knot with her businessman husband Jack Brooksbank in a gorgeous ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

