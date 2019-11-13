Royal backup: see which royal supported Prince William at an event tonight The Duchess of Cambridge did not attend

Princess Eugenie joined her cousin, Prince William, on Wednesday night at the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala. The 29-year-old showed William her support and was all smiles as she arrived at the event in Camden. Donning a smart black jacket, beaded headpiece, tights and a beautiful pair of boots, Eugenie looked fabulous despite the cold, drizzly weather.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's wedding dress goes on display

Centrepoint is a charity that is close to Prince William's heart. Having become a patron in 2005, the royal opened Apprenticeship House on Wednesday morning, which will support young displaced people in their journey towards independent living. The Duke has a history of showing his commitment to helping get people off the street, and strives to raise awareness of London's problem with homelessness.

Princess Eugenie supported Prince William on Wednesday night

Before opening the new building, William visited the house and chatted away to residents. A passion instilled in him by his mother, Princess Diana, who took William and brother Harry to meet homeless people in South London on one occasion, so that they could better understand the poverty that others experience. The cause stayed close to William's heart, and he inherited his patronship in 2005.

It's been a busy week for the Duke of Cambridge, who on Tuesday was joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event, at the Troubadour White City Theatre in London. The 24/7 text message support service was launched by Prince William, Kate and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2019.

During the engagement, William and Kate learned about the impact of the helpline so far, including that 75 percent of people who contact Shout are under 25, and that the most frequent subjects raised in those conversations are suicide (37 percent), depression (36 percent), relationships (29 percent), anxiety (31 percent), isolation (19 percent) and self-harm (17 percent).

