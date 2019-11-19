Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte loves to perform shows at home

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed what her daughter Princess Charlotte loves to get up to when she's at home. Speaking to performers at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre on Monday evening, Kate, 37, said that her children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, love putting on little shows.

Nuala Peberby, 14, who stars in the new Mary Poppins musical, said: "[Kate] said that her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte. She told us how lucky we were to be on stage in the West End and asked how we managed to do it with all our schoolwork. I can’t tell you how exciting it was to meet them."

Kate and husband Prince William, 37, were also captivated by six-year-old Aurelia from acrobatic group Zurcaroh, who revealed that the Duchess told her that George and Charlotte love doing acrobatics at home, particularly handstands and cartwheels.

The Duke and Duchess enjoyed a date night at the show, leaving their three children George, Charlotte and one-year-old Louis at home. Kate said they had been really excited about where she and William were going - particularly the dancing and singing - and asked if they could come but she had to tell them "not on a school night!" The doting mum also told the cast of Mary Poppins that the young royals would "love" to go and see the musical on stage.

It seems that the Duchess' children have the same passion for musicals as she does. Earlier this year, a video of an 11-year-old Kate performing in a school production of My Fair Lady resurfaced, where she impressed as the lead character Eliza Doolittle. The Queen and her sister Princess Margaret also starred in pantomimes when they were young, so it seems to run in the family!

