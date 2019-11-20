Princess Beatrice praised for hosting inspirational event at St James's Palace

Princess Beatrice hosted a very special event at St James's Palace on Tuesday, inviting 150 guests to a tech summit. Photos of the invitations she sent out have surfaced on Twitter, showing Beatrice inviting entrepreneurs, CEOs and students to the SVC2UK Good Growth Summit. The Silicon Valley Comes to the UK summit was an opportunity for people on both sides of the Atlantic to discuss tech issues and judging by the comments on Twitter, it was a roaring success.

Beatrice was praised by one attendee for being "an excellent role model for the royal family" while another guest shared how Beatrice was following in her grandmother the Queen's footsteps. When the Princess was asked how the monarch inspires her, she said it was her granny's inquisitive nature of always asking "Why not?" and "Why can't you?" that influenced her thought process.

Princess Beatrice pictured at a Centrepoint event last week

The day involved roundtable discussions and inspiring talks at St James's Palace, followed by a lavish dinner at the Design Museum. And while Beatrice was not pictured at the event, SVC2UK's official Twitter page shared snaps of the summit.

MORE: Kate Middleton's housekeeper presented with honour at Buckingham Palace

The private event comes just days after Beatrice's father Prince Andrew gave an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis. The 59-year-old Duke spoke about his links to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and "categorically" denied having any sexual contact with American woman Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey's accusers, who was aged 17 at the time. The royal told Emily: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

WATCH: Prince Andrew explains why he stayed at Jeffrey Epstein's house

MORE: Alex Jones shares gorgeous festive snaps to celebrate grandmother's birthday

Andrew also said that he would testify under oath if "push came to shove" and that his lawyers advised him too. Addressing Jeffrey's attendance at Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle in 2006, Andrew said that he was unaware of an arrest warrant against the American financer at the time. He answered: "At the time, I certainly wasn't aware when the invitation was issued, what was going on in the United States. And I wasn't aware until the media picked up on it because he certainly never said anything about it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.