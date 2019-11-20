Alex Jones was feeling grateful and blessed this week as she celebrated her grandmother's 92nd birthday. The One Show host, who is currently on maternity leave with her second child Kit, enjoyed a festive meal out with her baby and her parents to mark her grandmother's big day.

Alex, 42, shared some gorgeous photos on Instagram as she wrote: "This amazing woman celebrated her 92nd birthday today. I feel so lucky to still have a grandmother at my age." She finished the caption in Welsh, "Penblwydd hapus iawn mamgu," which translates to "Happy birthday grandma."

"I feel so lucky to still have a grandmother at my age," Alex wrote

Judging by Alex's Instagram posts, the family enjoyed a lunch followed by drinks by a roaring log fire. The restaurant's beautiful Christmas wreath and decorations could be seen in the background of one of the photos, behind Alex's parents who played with baby Kit.

MORE: Kate Middleton's housekeeper makes rare appearance at Buckingham Palace - see photo

WATCH: Get to know The One Show host Alex Jones

MORE: Strictly's Mosti Mabuse shares adorable video of daughter

The BBC favourite became a mother for the second time in April, welcoming her son with husband Charlie Thomson. The couple also have a two-year-old son Teddy, who attends nursery. Alex and her elder child enjoyed another festive day out over the weekend as they attended the premiere of Frozen 2 at BFI Southbank. Teddy, who turns three in January, even dressed up for the occasion, looking adorable in an Olaf snowman suit, complete with a headpiece and a carrot nose!

Alex's parents and baby Kit enjoyed a lunch out

It's clear Alex has been enjoying her maternity leave. Earlier this month, she also took Kit to the cinema to watch The Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen, and treated both of her kids to a trip to the seaside in October.

Although, mum life isn't always rosy! Alex shared a very relatable post this year, revealing that she had to momentarily hide in her car just to escape the mayhem. "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather," she wrote in the caption. "This is my 'me time' these days."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.