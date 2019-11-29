Prince George and Princess Charlotte have an unexpected day off school The Cambridge kids get to enjoy a long weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can start their weekend a little earlier this week, thanks to their eldest children. Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, have a day off from school on Friday 29 November, according to Thomas's Battersea's website, although the reason behind the long weekend is not clear.

With no public scheduled engagements in their diaries, Prince William and Kate can enjoy some extra quality time with the children, before the Duke visits Kuwait and Oman as part of an official trip between Sunday 1 December and Wednesday 4 December.

George is in Year 2 at the £18,915-a-year school in west London, while Charlotte became a Reception pupil in September. William and Kate dropped their daughter off for her first day and are regulars on the school run. The Duchess reportedly even joined fellow parents for a meet and greet drink at the start of the term at the Hollywood Arms pub in Chelsea.

William and Kate dropped Charlotte off for her first day at school

The Cambridge children were last seen in public when their parents took George and Charlotte to their first football match in October. The young Prince couldn't contain his excitement when his dad's favourite team, Aston Villa, won 5-1 against Norwich City at Carrow Road stadium, not far from their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

Next week the Duchess of Cambridge will join the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace on 3 December. Kate was due to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards with William last Thursday, but had to cancel her attendance last-minute "due to the children," with the reason undisclosed.

