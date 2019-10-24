Prince George and Princess Charlotte break up for autumn half term holidays The Cambridges can look forward to some family time!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte can hang up their uniforms over the next week as Thomas's Battersea begins its half term on Thursday 24 October. Like thousands of other kids across the UK, George, six, and Charlotte, four, are halfway through their autumn term at the private west London school, which is just a short drive away from their London residence Kensington Palace.

William and Kate's daughter celebrated a milestone last month when they dropped her off for her first day at school. Clad in her new navy and red uniform, Charlotte showed no signs of nerves as she was led to her new reception classroom. George also started in Year 2, with a curriculum that will prepare him for a smooth transition to Middle School next year.

READ: 10 ways to keep children entertained this half term by royally approved Norland College

Kate and William took Charlotte to school on her first day

The Duke and Duchess returned to London after a five-day tour of Pakistan last Friday and with the children off school, no doubt they're looking forward to some quality family time together. Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton looked after George, Charlotte and Louis while they were away, alongside royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

While there's lots to do in the capital for children during the half term, the Cambridges may decide to retreat to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall to get away from the hustle and bustle. William, 37, revealed in an upcoming ITV documentary Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy that George is "obsessed" with farming and that the children are already playing on tractors.

MORE: Prince William reveals how Prince George was different as a baby to Charlotte and Louis

Earlier this month, royal fans were delighted when William and Kate took George and Charlotte to watch their first football match. The young prince couldn't contain his excitement when his dad's favourite team Aston Villa won 5-1 against Norwich City.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.