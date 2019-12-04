The Duchess of Cambridge shared the sweetest detail about her bond with her youngest son, Prince Louis, on Wednesday. While talking to families who had been supported by charity Family Action, the Duchess began laughing at a young boy who tried to get her attention by waving his hand in the air and shouting, "Me, me." Tickled by his antics, Kate fondly stroked his cheek and told him: "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying 'Me, me, me,' and he wants to come everywhere with me." It was a rare insight into the Cambridges' private life with their three children: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, 19 months.

Kate's charity engagement took place at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire and marked her first event as royal patron of the organisation, which was founded in 1869 to provide support to families who are experiencing challenges ranging from domestic abuse to financial difficulties. The role was previously held by the Queen.

The mum-of-three clearly enjoyed the visit as she helped Anna, four, post a letter to Father Christmas at the North Pole, joined a group of children making eco-friendly reindeer food, and knelt on the floor with a group of children making Christmas decorations to admire their hard work. "What do you all want for Christmas?" she asked, to which a young girl called Poppy told her: "I want a real-life unicorn, a Pegasus one that flies. And a little puppy. And a guitar." Kate responded: "A guitar is very cool, and very sociable because then you can also sing."

The Duchess also shared a meaningful moment with 26-year-old single mum Toni Law, who said that Christmas could be a "stressful time" because of the pressure to make it special for your children. "It is stressful, you want to give them the opportunities to enjoy all aspects of it. There is a lot of pressure that Christmas has to be perfect," Kate responded. Miss Law later said of her chat with the duchess: "She said, 'You’re doing a great job as a mum', and I told her she did an amazing job as a mum."

