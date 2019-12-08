Meghan Markle's incredible act of kindness is revealed during her break from royal duties The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a six-week break from royal engagements

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their break from royal engagements, the couple have been keeping a low profile. However, over the weekend, a never-before-seen photo of Meghan was published by St. Felix Centre in Toronto, which is one of the charities that has been highlighted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account this month. What's more, Meghan used to volunteer at the centre – which provides services for homeless people in Toronto – during her time working on Suits. The kind-hearted royal would regularly go to the centre to help out and donate leftover food from the set of Suits for those in need, and even helped arrange a Thanksgiving meal for 100 people. In a lengthy Instagram post, St. Felix Centre shared a picture of Meghan with some of the other volunteers, as they reflected on how much the mother-of-one had helped them.

Meghan Markle volunteered at St. Felix Centre in Toronto during her time working on Suits

The post read: "We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide. This photo has Meghan volunteering in our kitchen!" The charity added: "Meghan Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of St. Felix Centre during her time living in the city while working on Suits. She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Programme. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people."

Watch: Meghan admits she stays away from the headlines

Meghan and Prince Harry are currently on a break from royal duties

READ: Matt Baker sends emotional update following The One Show resignation

The charity also expressed their gratitude towards the royal, who they sweetly referred to as "the lovely Meghan". "Through our Twitter account we responded to the announcement: 'Thank you! Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as 'the lovely Meghan'. We're happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We'd love for her to visit us again one day.'"

The royal couple are spending quality time with their baby son Archie

MORE: Kate Garraway has surprising revelation about I'm a Celebrity experience

Currently, St. Felix Centre is encouraging people to get involved with their Lighting the Way Christmas initiative, which last year raised more than $30,000 for those in need. Each time the charity receives more funds, a light is lit on a virtual Christmas tree, until they reach the star at the top. The centre helps homeless people with its transitional home where they can stay and feel safe, while other services include community meals and a clothes bank.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.