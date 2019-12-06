Meghan Markle and Adele's secret meeting revealed in previously unseen photo The Duchess and the singer support the same cause

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might currently be on a break from royal duties, but a previously unseen photo of them with Adele has emerged on social media. It was reported that the royal couple and the singer had visited the Hubb Community Kitchen together last December and now @mykitchenwonders_faiza has shared that moment on Instagram.

WATCH: Look back at when Meghan launched the charity cookbook

The sweet snap shows the couple surrounded by women from the group, whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. Prince Harry is smiling at the camera while Meghan and Adele, at the top of the frame, are both mid-laugh. Faiza captioned the photo: "Very beautiful memories, with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Adele the singer. So proud to be part of the Community Cook Book TOGETHER."

READ: Royals wearing red lipstick to inspire your beauty look this Christmas

For her first solo project last year, Meghan supported the Hubb Community Kitchen by composing the foreword for their cookbook Together. Harry and the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland joined Meghan for the launch of the book at Kensington Palace in September 2018, where they helped to prepare food for guests.

Adele has also made several visits to the kitchen and has shown her support for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire. The singer was also among the celebrities who congratulated Harry and Meghan on the day of their wedding in May 2018, posting a selfie with a glass of champagne on Instagram, with the caption: "Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You’re the most beautiful bride. I can’t stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x".

MORE: Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery

Meghan visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen in December 2018

On Thursday, the Duchess posted a series of throwback photos on Sussex Royal's Instagram from her visit to the kitchen in December 2018, when she was pregnant with baby Archie. In the caption Meghan wrote: "Thank you, ladies, for the leadership and inspiration that your cooking and love of community brings to all those around you. We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do, and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.