The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that Prince William is a dab hand in the kitchen! Kate opened up about the couple's home life to Mary Berry during the upcoming Christmas TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas, with Mary asking if the Prince ever cooks for his wife. "He sometimes does actually," Kate revealed. "He's very good at breakfast." The royal then reflected on the early days of her romance with William, when they were both studying together at St Andrews. "In [our] university days he used to cook all sorts of meals," Kate revealed. "I think that was when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauces and things like that."

Kate and William, both 37, met as students at the University of St Andrews in 2001. The couple were friends for two years before they began dating. William proposed to his then-girlfriend in November 2010 and he and Kate married the following April. The couple - now parents to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis - joined forces with Mary for the one-off TV special to highlight the charities and causes they're passionate, culminating in a Christmas party at London's Rosewood Hotel. Throughout the programme, Mary accompanies William and Kate on their royal engagements and prepares the perfect menu for the party.

At one point in the show, Mary can be seen rustling up a non-alcoholic cocktail and asks the Duchess to take the drinks over to guests during the engagement. Kate then remarks: "Reminds me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing." "Were you good?" asks Mary, to which the Duchess laughs and replies: "No, I was terrible!"

A Berry Royal Christmas airs on Monday 16 December at 8.30pm on BBC One.