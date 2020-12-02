Kate Middleton's son Prince George's favourite meal revealed – and it's not what you'd expect Are you surprised?

Celebrity chef Aldo Zilli has revealed Prince George's favourite food, and believe it or not, it's not pizza, nuggets or even a good roast.

The Italian cook, 64, has revealed that the seven-year-old's go-to meal is a classic Italian dish - spaghetti carbonara.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the 64-year-old, who is an ambassador for the youth homeless charity Centrepoint, of which Prince William is a patron, revealed: "[William's] amazing - I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him."

The chef went on to joke that once he cooks it for George, the young royal won't want to taste another carbonara since his is the best.

Praising the Duke of Cambridge, he added: "He's such a great, great guy, I'm a big fan of the Royal Family."

It's no surprise that the eldest son of William and Kate loves Italian dishes as in the past the couple have admitted to cooking several Italian classics.

The Cambridge love Italian dishes

Early last year, Duchess Kate confessed that her kids love cooking "cheesy pasta".

"She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her," Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, revealed. "They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

On another visit to St. Luke's Community Centre, Kate also revealed how her three children like making pizza. She said: "I’ve done that with George and Charlotte — making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."