Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be set to make their debut in Sandringham on Christmas Day It's set to be an exciting day for the Cambridges

Prince George and Princess Charlotte may be set to make their public debut at Sandringham on Christmas Day, according to reports. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, who are six and four respectively, could join their parents on the annual walk to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church, with the rest of the royals.

A royal source reportedly told The Sun: "It will be so sweet. George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they're both on good form on the day. It's the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn't want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now."

READ: Prince William is already teaching George, Charlotte and Louis about this important issue

The Cambridges in Bucklebury on Christmas Day in 2016

A three-year-old George and Charlotte, then one, were pictured attending church with their parents in Bucklebury in 2016, when they celebrated Christmas with Kate's family, the Middletons. The children have always remained at home whenever William and Kate have attended the service in Sandringham, and it's thought that Prince Louis will remain in the care of his grandparents this year, as he's too young at 19-months-old.

Prince William made his first appearance, aged five, in Sandringham on Christmas Day in 1987. He joined his mother Princess Diana and waved to photographers as he left the church. William's brother Prince Harry made his debut the following year when he was four.

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals special tradition she's started for her children's birthdays

Princess Diana with William and Harry in Sandringham in 1994

George and Charlotte both attend Thomas's Battersea school in west London, where they are in Year 2 and Reception respectively. During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas TV special with Mary Berry, William reveals that George has written his list for Father Christmas. He added: "He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer. We might give him something to do with drawing or football. He's loving his football as well."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.