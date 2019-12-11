Why today is very exciting for Kate Middleton's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte The Cambridge kids can put down their text books

It's an exciting week for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they start the countdown to Christmas. The young royals can now put down their books as they finished school for the year on Wednesday afternoon.

George, six, and Charlotte, four, attend Thomas's Battersea school in west London, which is just a 20-minute drive from their home Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. Prince William and Kate's kids can enjoy some time off from their studies until they start the new term on 7 January 2020.

George is in Year 2 at the £18,915-a-year school, while Charlotte became a Reception pupil in September. Prince William and Kate dropped their daughter off for her first day of school and the young royal showed no signs of nerves, as she shook her new teacher's hand and was led to her new classroom.

The curriculum at Thomas's is broad and as well as the core subjects, Charlotte has been learning French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet, taught by specialist teachers, in her reception year. The early years schedule also gives pupils to explore the outdoors, by going off-site on a ‘Woodland Adventure.’

George's subjects in Year 2 include Literacy, Numeracy, Science, Topic (History and Geography), RS, French, PSHCE, Art, Computing, Music, Swimming, Ballet, PE and Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to join the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham this Christmas. William and Kate usually walk to church on Christmas Day and take the time to speak with locals. The couple are likely to spend the festive period at their Norfolk estate, Anmer Hall, with George, Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis.

