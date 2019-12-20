The Queen arrives in Sandringham to start her Christmas break

The Queen was pictured arriving at King's Lynn station on Friday as she begins her Christmas break in Sandringham. The 93-year-old monarch, wearing a pale pink coat, matching dress and a printed headscarf, stunned fellow commuters as she took a scheduled train from London King's Cross.

WATCH: The Queen arrives at King's Lynn station

Her Majesty arrived without her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who retired from royal duties in August 2017. Prince Philip, 98, is believed to split his time between Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate and Windsor Castle.

WATCH: Go behind the scenes at HELLO! as we reveal the royal highlights of 2019

The Queen looked beautiful in a pale pink outfit

The Queen usually stays at her Norfolk estate until after 6 February, which will mark the 68th anniversary of her succession. She will be joined by members of the royal family for the annual Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church – the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all expected to attend.

It's been a busy week for Her Majesty as she hosted a party to thank household staff on Monday, followed by a Christmas lunch with extended members of her family at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

MORE: Why the Queen hosts her Christmas lunch a week early

The Queen will spend her winter break in Sandringham

The Queen then conducted her second State Opening of Parliament within the space of two months on Thursday, but it was a low-key affair. Due to the UK general election on 12 December, the monarch did not wear full ceremonial dress – instead she opted for an aqua coloured coat and matching hat. The Imperial State Crown was placed on a cushion beside her as she delivered her speech, which outlines the government's plans for the coming year. There was a similar pared-down State Opening following the early general election in 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.